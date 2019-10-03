Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $29.93 Million; Truenorth Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $384,384 as Market Valuation Declined

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 1,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,978 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $371.05. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 1.19 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34 million shares, valued at $113.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk -4% after disclosing data breach – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Gained 17% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Royal Dutch Shell, Delta And More – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.81 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,676 shares to 115,228 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).