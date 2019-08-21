Zendesk (ZEN) Stake Raised by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp; Fmr Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 350,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 550,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, up from 200,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 275,391 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 821,995 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 11.85M shares to 127.27 million shares, valued at $356.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 148,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,113 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.