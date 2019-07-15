Zendesk (ZEN) Stake Raised by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Green Valley Investors Cut Holding by $40.68 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.74. About 1.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.56. About 577,749 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Zendesk Inc Stock Was Slammed Monday – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zendesk Stock Could Benefit From a Powerful, New CRM Tool – Yahoo Finance” published on February 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Language I/O Enhances Zendesk Integration with Live Chat Translation – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Not The Time To Dive In Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 12,042 shares stake. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 11,374 shares. 48 are held by Lifeplan. Argent Tru has invested 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 14,375 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.03 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 115,793 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 223,267 shares. 12,026 were reported by Lucas Cap Management. 138,896 are held by Davidson Advisors. Baystate Wealth Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 3,125 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc reported 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hikari Ltd holds 35,370 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15 shares.