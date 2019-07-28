Zendesk (ZEN) Stake Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 22,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 47,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 16,390 shares to 57,295 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,190 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Releases Benchmark Reports on the Biggest Gaps in Customer Experience for Small and Midsize Companies – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zendesk Expands Amazon Web Services Support to Make Customer Data More Actionable – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As Expected, the Gold Apple Watch Was a Flop – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – seekingalpha.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Intel’s Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,982 shares to 138,422 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

