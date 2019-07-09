Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Rose While Frontier Capital Management Co Boosted by $385,980 Its Holding; Sun Trust Banks (STI) Stake Held by Denali Advisors Llc

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.16M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58 million, up from 143,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 805,397 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 59,000 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.