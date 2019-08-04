Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Stake; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stake Boosted by Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.40 million shares traded or 110.99% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.96B market cap company. It closed at $37.7 lastly. It is down 34.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing Safely And For Income, With Dividend Sensei (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “British American Tobacco And The Possibility Of A No-Deal Brexit – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zendesk Expands Amazon Web Services Support to Make Customer Data More Actionable – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.