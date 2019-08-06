Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Declined While Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased by $42.96 Million Its Position; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Kingdon Capital Management Lowered by $11.26 Million Its Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 505,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 3.41M shares traded or 106.38% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 722,728 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $62.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56 million for 396.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $7.54 million activity. $1.59 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Company has 1.68% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 65,960 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Maplelane Lc reported 521,313 shares stake. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated reported 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Advisory Secs Llc owns 0.67% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,054 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.05% or 3,432 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Communications Lc has 360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Llc has 1,850 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.57% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 70,211 shares. Comml Bank reported 0.04% stake. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,446 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Highland Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.36% or 36,000 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 160 shares.