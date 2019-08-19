Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Value Rose While Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Position

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 349,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.65 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.15M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 235,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 315,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 346,819 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why NanoString Technologies Stock Soared 104.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “- Nature Medicine Publication Highlights use of the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler to Characterize Mechanism of Neurotoxicity in Immuno-Therapy – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString collaborates to accelerate AD research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Apple, Zendesk, and GoDaddy Report Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.