Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Cut Position by $640,622; Oak Ridge Investments Increases Position in Five9 (FIVN)

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 62,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 69,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 971,834 shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 43,439 shares to 489,080 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 9,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,020 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.