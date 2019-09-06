Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised Position; As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Stake by $67.46 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 82,837 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 821,088 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 49,720 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc invested in 397 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 384 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 14,350 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 212,618 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rbf Cap Llc reported 22,505 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 27,229 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 199,600 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, United Fire Grp has 0.99% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 125,687 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 615,752 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Punch And Assoc Invest Management invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.87 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 10,000 shares worth $251,300 on Wednesday, September 4.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).