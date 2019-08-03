Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Position by $12.43 Million as Shares Declined; As Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Holder Stack Financial Management Lifted Its Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.40M shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 12,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 178,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 683 shares valued at $48,650 was sold by Middleton Sean. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,642 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

