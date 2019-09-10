Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position by $12.43 Million as Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trimmed Holding

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 3.10M shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 34,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 11/04/2018 – The traders reveal if they “liked” or “disliked” $FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan gives Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a copy of the Constitution; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 28/03/2018 – Facebook’s Crisis PR Out of Touch, says PR Expert Dobson; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 16/04/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Is this database a bigger threat than Facebook?

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 4.40M shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $47.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,477 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21,351 shares to 80,251 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).