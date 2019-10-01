Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $29.93 Million as Market Value Declined; Gramercy Funds Management Cut Holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $15.94 Million as Shares Rose

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 64,276 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 60,570 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 241,473 shares to 610,973 shares, valued at $83.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

