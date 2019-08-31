Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.28 Million as Share Price Declined; Heronetta Management LP Has Increased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Holding by $1.15 Million

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.49 million shares traded or 53.74% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 1.49M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 621,586 shares. Hodges Cap Inc has invested 0.14% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 11,175 are owned by Sigma Planning. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 7,000 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 1.58M shares. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Allstate Corp invested in 79,595 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Marathon Capital Mngmt has invested 0.87% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 118,579 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 29, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up US Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.