Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Corvex Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $69.42 Million; Office Depot (ODP) Shares Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted by $323,250 Its Position

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 299,320 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 584,604 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors stated it has 32,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). World Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 51,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation stated it has 21,046 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 827,700 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Company holds 0% or 16,505 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Co Il holds 33,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 377,293 shares.

