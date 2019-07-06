Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Holding by $15.61 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $3.07 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 244.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 183,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 258,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.98M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 451,047 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 232,580 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19,661 shares to 51,487 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn) by 52,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. had bought 4.63M shares worth $158.08 million.

