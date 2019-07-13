Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Lifted by $5.02 Million Its Position; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Repligen (RGEN) by $5.17 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 87,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,056 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32 million, down from 617,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. It closed at $85 lastly. It is down 60.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 453.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 721,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.16 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.56 million for 96.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Repligen (RGEN) Now – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Repligen To Acquire C Technologies For Bioprocessing Analytics – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Repligen Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Sprouts Farmers Market, Timken Steel, Mobile Mini, and Repligen â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance accumulated 0% or 5,319 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 149,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware owns 551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr reported 0.89% stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). State Street accumulated 1.93 million shares. 4,534 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 7,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,998 are held by Paloma Prns Management. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 950,414 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 17,200 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 265,529 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Co has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 395,327 shares to 626,928 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 44,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc..

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zendesk’s Momentum Should Continue In 2019, Oppenheimer Says – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks for the Convenience Economy – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.