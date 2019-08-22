Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined While Corvex Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Cut Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake by $315,700 as Stock Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 13,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $464.09. About 15,743 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 372,934 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

