Zendesk (ZEN) Share Price Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Boston Family Office Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive (CL) Holding by $615,808 as Valuation Rose

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 839,355 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,055 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 43,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 2.82M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks With Impressive Momentum in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zendesk Inc Stock Was Slammed Monday – Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk: Not The Time To Dive In Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares to 408,477 shares, valued at $51.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,193 shares to 54,420 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 9,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 600 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc reported 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Middleton & Company Inc Ma owns 88,978 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 74,834 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,623 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 525,414 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc reported 0.3% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Joel Isaacson And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,786 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Pitcairn Co holds 4,833 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 1.62% or 3.42 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.