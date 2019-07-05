Zendesk (ZEN) Position Maintained by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Filament Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.8. About 986,218 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates Inc reported 22,338 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Glenview National Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.07% or 150 shares. Regal Inv Limited Liability Company owns 1,758 shares. Chicago Equity Llc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 2.49% or 720,741 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,587 shares. Suvretta Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.64% or 51,119 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2,015 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Company holds 15,895 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 659 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,789 shares. 170 are owned by Peavine Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.