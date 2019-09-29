Zendesk (ZEN) Position Held by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Decreased Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Stake by $1.08 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 467.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 691,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 839,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.78M, up from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 3.52M shares traded or 108.39% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 99,361 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Zendesk – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Growth Acceleration Will Spark A Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Zendesk Stock Jumped 52% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zendesk Stock Gained 17% in February – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 62,368 shares to 150,405 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 78,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51 million and $637.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Templetn Em Mkt Income Com (TEI) by 58,963 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opportunity Fd Inc (EMO) by 81,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I Infracap Active Mlp Etf.