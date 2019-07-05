Zendesk (ZEN) Position Has Increased by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp; Us Bancorp De Has Lowered Its Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $304,500

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 314,818 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 20,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 302,644 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 26,399 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Korea Investment holds 0.01% or 21,800 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Savant Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pnc Fincl Gru reported 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Advisory Services Network Limited Co owns 447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 1,826 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Hawaiian Financial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 3,882 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 1,560 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 6,386 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 0.09% stake.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $247.44 million for 27.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 72,612 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 60,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International E (BNDX).

