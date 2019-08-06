Zendesk (ZEN) Position Boosted by Granite Point Capital Management Lp; Howe & Rusling Boosted International Business Mac (IBM) Stake by $1.09 Million as Market Value Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 2.49 million shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 156.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 4,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.34M shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,053 shares to 34,989 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,819 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,317 shares. 48,774 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. 10 reported 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuwave Inv Mngmt accumulated 23 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Communication holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,502 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt owns 6,110 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication stated it has 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Linscomb Williams owns 24,925 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 7,758 shares. Truepoint invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.31% or 183,244 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Middleton Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,204 shares. Harvey Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gam Ag has invested 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.