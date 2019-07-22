Zendesk (ZEN) Market Valuation Rose While Pier Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.91 Million; Oracle Systems (ORCL) Shareholder Renaissance Group Has Cut Position

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,757 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.40M, down from 563,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 11.66M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 24,766 shares to 148,882 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 57,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferguson Plc by 210,924 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 352,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capgemini Se.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur Communication holds 1.62 million shares. Conning Incorporated invested in 60,696 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 18,144 are held by At Natl Bank. Blume Incorporated has 3.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 110,535 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 3,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited owns 179,319 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System has 455,947 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com accumulated 650 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 109,121 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 286,040 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc owns 0.46% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 15.09M shares. Hilltop Holding accumulated 5,357 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 6,962 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 22,830 shares. 12,027 were accumulated by Hartford Mgmt Inc.