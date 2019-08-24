Zendesk (ZEN) Market Valuation Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.29 Million; Putnam Investments Trimmed Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position by $6.37 Million as Stock Value Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 121,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.84 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 212,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 571,779 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, down from 784,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 2.66 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Defensive Utility Stocks Are Considered Cheap With Big Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 571,779 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Llc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 41,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 705,895 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Stifel Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 164,201 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 126,143 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 7,903 shares. Research Global Investors owns 2.82M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 9,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 22,377 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.06% stake. Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braves A by 103,500 shares to 249,800 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 37,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).