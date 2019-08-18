Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $17.55 Million as Market Value Declined; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Position

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1078.9. About 15,132 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “White Mountains to Hold 2019 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Noblr, the New Car Insurance Company, Launches in Colorado – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 12,213 shares. Personal Capital Advsr has 744 shares. Bluemountain Ltd owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 554 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 387 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 5,064 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 252 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cordasco Finance Net holds 10 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 65,749 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated holds 1.38% or 38,526 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,298 shares. 250 are held by Franklin Res.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares to 254,419 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.