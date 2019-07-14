Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position; Paccar (PCAR) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Boosted Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 686,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 754,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 721,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 1.06 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 465,324 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 101,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. 15,784 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E on Wednesday, February 6. DANFORTH DAVID J also sold $197,383 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Friday, February 1. BARKLEY MICHAEL T also sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915 worth of stock or 820 shares. Shares for $671,666 were sold by Quinn T. Kyle on Wednesday, February 6.

