Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Pier Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $7.91 Million as Stock Rose; Iberiabank Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Boosted by $672,893

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,567 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 32,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.18. About 1.12 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 717,834 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks for the Convenience Economy – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Zendesk CRM Take a Bite Out of Salesforce and HubSpot? – Motley Fool” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Not The Time To Dive In Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk’s Next Stop: $1 Billion In Revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,893 shares to 35,292 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards recalls certain catheters due to safety issues – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences: It’s Expensive, But It’s Recession-Proof – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.