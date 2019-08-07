Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake; Tower Research Capital Trc Upped Ball (BLL) Position by $489,858 as Market Valuation Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 43,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 123,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 2.81 million shares traded or 69.82% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 438.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 8,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 10,555 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, up from 1,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 2.33M shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.706S Reaming Rods are intended; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 21/05/2018 – Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market – Key Findings and Forecasts| Technavio; 29/03/2018 – Bridget Foley’s Diary: Shut Up and Play Ball; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 26/04/2018 – Ball to Pop Top on Cameo Beverage Can End Printing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 11,531 are held by Arrow Invest Ltd Co. Rhumbline Advisers owns 534,679 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 109,492 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 30,900 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 71,494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 60,472 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 1.77% or 29,307 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 17,700 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0% or 39 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XPH) by 19,161 shares to 18,057 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,475 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).