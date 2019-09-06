Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Position; Monroe Bank & Trust Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $461,020 as Market Value Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 34,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 189,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12 million, up from 154,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2,495 shares to 196,348 shares, valued at $25.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 19,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,899 shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.