Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Raised Holding; As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $426,700

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 651,798 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 4.40 million shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $47.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,477 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

