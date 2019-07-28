Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Increased Holding; As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Market Value Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Cut by $995,400 Its Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 23,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 47,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 743,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, down from 791,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 694,089 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. – PDCO; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,920 are held by Glenmede Tru Company Na. Millennium Ltd Company owns 236,587 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 107,538 shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 20,557 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 3,208 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 132,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 8.10M shares. 43,930 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 487,732 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,114 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,411 shares to 913,925 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 122,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 89,183 shares to 241,027 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 159,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,193 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).