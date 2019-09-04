Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Corvex Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Its Position by $10.74 Million

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 76,766 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 56,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.78. About 2.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,756 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).