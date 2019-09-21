Zendesk (ZEN) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.39 Million; As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price Declined, Coatue Management Boosted Position by $458,470

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 148.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 8,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 3,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 330,136 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 15,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 34,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 49,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

