Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Stake Maintained by Granite Point Capital Management Lp; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position Boosted by Fort Lp

Fort Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 10,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 7,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.54. About 200,757 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.59 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares to 11,604 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

