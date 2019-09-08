Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

As Application Software businesses, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.41 N/A -1.37 0.00 Workday Inc. 199 12.20 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zendesk Inc. and Workday Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Workday Inc. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Workday Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Zendesk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Zendesk Inc. and Workday Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc.’s average target price is $95.5, while its potential upside is 21.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Workday Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 94.6%. 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Workday Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was more bullish than Workday Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workday Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.