Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

As Application Software companies, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 77 5.54 109.26M -1.37 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 226 1.92 37.08M 1.92 137.07

In table 1 we can see Zendesk Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 141,748,832.38% -35.6% -11.8% The Trade Desk Inc. 16,413,616.04% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zendesk Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 37.52% for Zendesk Inc. with average price target of $96. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s average price target is $233, while its potential upside is 26.64%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 82.1%. Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.