Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

As Application Software companies, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zendesk Inc.
|77
|5.54
|109.26M
|-1.37
|0.00
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|226
|1.92
|37.08M
|1.92
|137.07
In table 1 we can see Zendesk Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zendesk Inc.
|141,748,832.38%
|-35.6%
|-11.8%
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|16,413,616.04%
|24.4%
|9.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zendesk Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Zendesk Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zendesk Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
The upside potential is 37.52% for Zendesk Inc. with average price target of $96. Meanwhile, The Trade Desk Inc.’s average price target is $233, while its potential upside is 26.64%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zendesk Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 82.1%. Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zendesk Inc.
|-10.6%
|-7.79%
|-1.43%
|26.74%
|50.45%
|43.16%
|The Trade Desk Inc.
|6.01%
|12.64%
|19.03%
|88.01%
|206.32%
|126.87%
For the past year Zendesk Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.
Summary
The Trade Desk Inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.
Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
