Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 82 15.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 The KeyW Holding Corporation 9 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.8% -3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.63 beta means Zendesk Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The KeyW Holding Corporation’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival The KeyW Holding Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. The KeyW Holding Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zendesk Inc. and The KeyW Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The KeyW Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc. has an average price target of $88, and a -6.12% downside potential. The KeyW Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a -100.00% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zendesk Inc. looks more robust than The KeyW Holding Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and The KeyW Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.08% and 0%. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of The KeyW Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has weaker performance than The KeyW Holding Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors The KeyW Holding Corporation beats Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.