Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

This is a contrast between Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.43 N/A -1.37 0.00 SAP SE 120 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and SAP SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, SAP SE’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, SAP SE which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zendesk Inc. and SAP SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Zendesk Inc. is $88, with potential upside of 11.75%. SAP SE on the other hand boasts of a $152.33 average target price and a 25.65% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that SAP SE appears more favorable than Zendesk Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and SAP SE are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 5.1% respectively. Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SAP SE.

Summary

SAP SE beats Zendesk Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.