Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

As Application Software companies, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 83 15.69 N/A -1.37 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.26 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zendesk Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.63 beta indicates that Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PAR Technology Corporation has beta of -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, PAR Technology Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zendesk Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Zendesk Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -5.50%. Competitively the average target price of PAR Technology Corporation is $32, which is potential 21.77% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PAR Technology Corporation seems more appealing than Zendesk Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.08% and 59.6% respectively. Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of PAR Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than PAR Technology Corporation

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.