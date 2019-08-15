Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 11.71 N/A -1.37 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.51 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.51 beta means Zendesk Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Instructure Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Zendesk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zendesk Inc. has a 23.96% upside potential and an average price target of $92. Competitively Instructure Inc. has an average price target of $56, with potential upside of 37.32%. Based on the results given earlier, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zendesk Inc. and Instructure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.8% and 94.5%. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Instructure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was more bullish than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.