Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.64 N/A -1.37 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.22 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 highlights Zendesk Inc. and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zendesk Inc. and Inpixon.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inpixon on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inpixon are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Zendesk Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Inpixon are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.71% for Zendesk Inc. with average price target of $92.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 9.2% of Inpixon shares. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Inpixon shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats Inpixon on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.