Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 11.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.77 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zendesk Inc. and ePlus inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.51 beta indicates that Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ePlus inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and ePlus inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zendesk Inc. has a consensus price target of $92, and a 23.16% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. was more bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.