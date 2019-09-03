Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 85 12.47 N/A -1.37 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 5.28 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Zendesk Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Zendesk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zendesk Inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Zendesk Inc. is $92, with potential upside of 16.26%. On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -44.19% and its consensus price target is $4.13. The results provided earlier shows that Zendesk Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares and 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 13.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Zendesk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Turbine Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.