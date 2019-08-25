Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

Both Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 84 12.69 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 1.34 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zendesk Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zendesk Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Competitively, Cision Ltd. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zendesk Inc. and Cision Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Zendesk Inc. has an average price target of $92, and a 14.44% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Cision Ltd. is $14, which is potential 108.96% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cision Ltd. appears more favorable than Zendesk Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 54.4% respectively. 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.