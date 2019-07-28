Zendesk Inc. (ZEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk Inc. 82 15.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 185 13.47 N/A 4.90 38.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zendesk Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zendesk Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that Zendesk Inc. is 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. ANSYS Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zendesk Inc. and ANSYS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Zendesk Inc.’s downside potential is -6.12% at a $88 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ANSYS Inc. is $200.83, which is potential -5.78% downside. Based on the data given earlier, ANSYS Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zendesk Inc. and ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.08% and 98.4% respectively. About 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year Zendesk Inc. has stronger performance than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.