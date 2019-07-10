Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Reaches $93.93 52-Week High; Shorts at Gms (GMS) Raised By 34.06%

The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) hit a new 52-week high and has $102.38 target or 9.00% above today’s $93.93 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.31 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $102.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $927.63 million more. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 301,608 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018

Gms Inc (NYSE:GMS) had an increase of 34.06% in short interest. GMS's SI was 2.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.06% from 1.52M shares previously. With 808,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Gms Inc (NYSE:GMS)'s short sellers to cover GMS's short positions. The SI to Gms Inc's float is 6.69%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 206,517 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 36.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.73% the S&P500.



GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $920.55 million. The firm offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

