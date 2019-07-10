Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Reaches $93.63 High on Jul, 10; Future Fintech Group (FTFT) Sellers Increased By 3.38% Their Shorts

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) had an increase of 3.38% in short interest. FTFT’s SI was 247,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.38% from 239,700 shares previously. With 32,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s short sellers to cover FTFT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 439 shares traded. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) has declined 34.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FTFT News: 09/05/2018 – Future FinTech Announces Engagement with Dragon Gate Investment Partners; 09/05/2018 Future FinTech Announces Appointment of New Director; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC FTFT.O SAYS YILIANG Ll APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $101.12 target or 8.00% above today’s $93.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.27 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $101.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $821.92M more. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 155,162 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $39.66 million. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zendesk had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. The company has market cap of $10.27 billion. The Company’s flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with clients on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software.