Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Reaches $69.72 After 6.00% Down Move; Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Sentiment Is 1.22

Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 39 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 32 sold and trimmed equity positions in Northrim Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.51 million shares, down from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Northrim Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 13.

The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 2.54M shares traded or 49.26% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $7.74 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $65.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ZEN worth $464.28M less.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The Company’s flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with clients on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 37.69% above currents $69.72 stock price. Zendesk had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk -4% after disclosing data breach – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk bull sees ‘great opportunity’ to buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk: Valuation Looks Attractive After Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding firm for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company has market cap of $261.59 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.07 million for 12.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for 90,613 shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 82,886 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.28% invested in the company for 84,802 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,807 shares.

More notable recent Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Expands Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.33 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.