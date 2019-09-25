Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) Is At $71.53 Formed Wedge; Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CRNT) Shorts Raised By 6.31%

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) formed wedge down with $67.95 target or 5.00% below today’s $71.53 share price. Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) has $7.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 416,887 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT) had an increase of 6.31% in short interest. CRNT’s SI was 2.96M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.31% from 2.78M shares previously. With 546,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s short sellers to cover CRNT’s short positions. The SI to Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.87%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.0447 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5453. About 65,325 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 33.51% above currents $71.53 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated the shares of ZEN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $204.21 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.